Arrests made in Lebanon CVS burglary
LEBANON, Pa.- Two men have been arrested and charged after an attempted burglary of a CVS in Lebanon this morning. Brett Karmey, 53 and Gregory Teeter, 59 of Michigan were both found inside the CVS Pharmacy on Bowman street by police this morning, when they arrived because an alarm was set off at the store.
