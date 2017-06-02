14-year-old leads Lebanon police on c...

14-year-old leads Lebanon police on car chase

Friday Jun 2 Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

A 14-year-old Lebanon boy is facing multiple charges after he became combative with police after he crashed a car he was illegally driving early Monday. 14-year-old leads Lebanon police on car chase A 14-year-old Lebanon boy is facing multiple charges after he became combative with police after he crashed a car he was illegally driving early Monday.

Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.

