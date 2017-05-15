Work begins on project to repave sect...

Work begins on project to repave section of Route 422

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 13 Read more: PennLive.com

Work is beginning on a project to repair and repave 4.52 miles of Route 422 from west of Annville to the west side of Lebanon. Preparatory work began this week for repaving of Route 422 from Clear Spring Road at the North Annville-South Annville township line to 25th Street at the North Lebanon-North Cornwall township line in Lebanon County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Repeat shoplifter gets state sentence (May '10) May 7 Big bob 25
News Photos: Annville churches participate in Gooda May 6 jsmithks 1
Pennsylvania National Guard and Army Reserve Apr 28 Lebanon Reporter 1
Should Laura Lebeau be banned from radio ? (Oct '10) Apr 26 pschaeffer3 27
News BREAKING NEWS: Grand jury releases report on Pe... (Jul '09) Apr '17 Rachel vaughan 246
rip tye james boehler Apr '17 Curious1 1
News Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County... (Nov '16) Feb '17 such an ally 2
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Lebanon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,886 • Total comments across all topics: 281,079,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC