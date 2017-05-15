Work begins on project to repave section of Route 422

Work is beginning on a project to repair and repave 4.52 miles of Route 422 from west of Annville to the west side of Lebanon. Preparatory work began this week for repaving of Route 422 from Clear Spring Road at the North Annville-South Annville township line to 25th Street at the North Lebanon-North Cornwall township line in Lebanon County.

