Woman jailed for beating little brother
Megan Camacho was charged after punching her juvenile brother, hitting him with a metal paint roller and whipping him with an electrical extension cord, police said. Woman jailed for beating little brother Megan Camacho was charged after punching her juvenile brother, hitting him with a metal paint roller and whipping him with an electrical extension cord, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Repeat shoplifter gets state sentence (May '10)
|21 hr
|Big bob
|25
|Photos: Annville churches participate in Gooda
|Sat
|jsmithks
|1
|Pennsylvania National Guard and Army Reserve
|Apr 28
|Lebanon Reporter
|1
|Should Laura Lebeau be banned from radio ? (Oct '10)
|Apr 26
|pschaeffer3
|27
|BREAKING NEWS: Grand jury releases report on Pe... (Jul '09)
|Apr 15
|Rachel vaughan
|246
|rip tye james boehler
|Apr '17
|Curious1
|1
|Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County... (Nov '16)
|Feb '17
|such an ally
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC