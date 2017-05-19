Two-alarm fire damages buildings in Lebanon
Two-alarm fire damages three buildings in Lebanon Three buildings were damaged in the fire including a building that burned last year. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2qZFdTh Lebanon City fire crews battled a two-alarm fire that damaged three buildings in the 400 block of Cumberland St. early morning of Friday, May 19, 2017.
