Photos: Two-alarm fire displaces several familiesa

Firefighters from several area departments responded to a multiple family dwelling Sunday evening, April 30, at 10:41 p.m at 430 N 9th Street in Lebanon. Photos: Two-alarm fire displaces several families on N 9th Street Firefighters from several area departments responded to a multiple family dwelling Sunday evening, April 30, at 10:41 p.m at 430 N 9th Street in Lebanon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.