Photos: Tractor trailer collides with car,a
A tractor trailer drive by Robert MacDonald of Perkiomenville, PA crashed into a garage after it ran a stop sign and collided with a Toyota Corolla driven by Amy Krick of Lebanon at the intersection of N. 24th St. and Union Canal Drive on Thursday, May 11, 2017, according to police. MacDonald who was transported to the Hershey Medical Center.
