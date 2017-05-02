Photos: Girls on the Run a " Lancaster/Lebanona
Girls from Harding, Henry Houck and Southeast elementary schools and their women mentors joined the girls from Union Canal Elementary School and their women mentors for their upcoming 5K race in Lancaster on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. The girls are part of the Girls on the Run International which is an exercise-based program that empowers elementary school age girls by teaming them with women mentors and through learning about healthy lifestyle choices, including running.
