PHOTOS: Fifteen new citizens from 10 countriesa

Jessica Paola Quichis Mautino, Peru, is congratulated by Senior Judge Robert J. Eby after becoming a United State citizen Monday, May 1, at the Lebanon County court house. PHOTOS: Fifteen new citizens from 10 countries take oath Jessica Paola Quichis Mautino, Peru, is congratulated by Senior Judge Robert J. Eby after becoming a United State citizen Monday, May 1, at the Lebanon County court house.

