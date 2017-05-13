Photos: A look back at the week of May 8

County Comissioner Jo Ellen Litz volunteered with construction at 1 Mifflin St. on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 for a 4-day event in honor of Habitat for Humanity's 10th annual National Women Build Week in Lebanon. More than 50 volunteers are expected to join Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity and Lowe's to assist in building decent and affordable housing in the local community.

