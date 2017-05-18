PA Counseling wins day reporting cent...

PA Counseling wins day reporting center appeal

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

An out-of-county judge on Wednesday ruled that Pennsylvania Counseling Services can operate a day reporting center in downtown Lebanon. Pa Counseling wins day reporting center zoning appeal An out-of-county judge on Wednesday ruled that Pennsylvania Counseling Services can operate a day reporting center in downtown Lebanon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
any decent 3-4 br apartments 4 clsd? 4 hr NeedAPlace 1
Landlord/Tenant non renewal of lease Legal?? 4 hr Upset1 1
News Repeat shoplifter gets state sentence (May '10) May 7 Big bob 25
News Photos: Annville churches participate in Gooda May 6 jsmithks 1
Pennsylvania National Guard and Army Reserve Apr 28 Lebanon Reporter 1
Should Laura Lebeau be banned from radio ? (Oct '10) Apr 26 pschaeffer3 27
News BREAKING NEWS: Grand jury releases report on Pe... (Jul '09) Apr '17 Rachel vaughan 246
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Lebanon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,012 • Total comments across all topics: 281,131,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC