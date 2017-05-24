Man charged with eluding police after incident ata
A North Lebanon man was charged with eluding police, harassment and other violations after an incident that began at his home May 15. Man charged with eluding police, simple assault after incident that began at his home A North Lebanon man was charged with eluding police, harassment and other violations after an incident that began at his home May 15. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2rh0cRu A list of the most wanted persons in Lebanon County. If arrested or whereabouts are known, notify the Lebanon County Sheriff's Office at 228-4410, Lebanon County Crime Stoppers at 270-9800, or county detectives at 717-228-4403.
