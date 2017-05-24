Man charged with eluding police after...

Man charged with eluding police after incident ata

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

A North Lebanon man was charged with eluding police, harassment and other violations after an incident that began at his home May 15. Man charged with eluding police, simple assault after incident that began at his home A North Lebanon man was charged with eluding police, harassment and other violations after an incident that began at his home May 15. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2rh0cRu A list of the most wanted persons in Lebanon County. If arrested or whereabouts are known, notify the Lebanon County Sheriff's Office at 228-4410, Lebanon County Crime Stoppers at 270-9800, or county detectives at 717-228-4403.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanon Council candidate roughed up by Mount J... May 20 The Editor 1
any decent 3-4 br apartments 4 clsd? May 19 NeedAPlace 1
Landlord/Tenant non renewal of lease Legal?? May 19 Upset1 1
News Repeat shoplifter gets state sentence (May '10) May 7 Big bob 25
News Photos: Annville churches participate in Gooda May 6 jsmithks 1
Pennsylvania National Guard and Army Reserve Apr 28 Lebanon Reporter 1
Should Laura Lebeau be banned from radio ? (Oct '10) Apr 26 pschaeffer3 27
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Lebanon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,511 • Total comments across all topics: 281,272,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC