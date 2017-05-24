Lebanon pool to open for Memorial Day...

Lebanon pool to open for Memorial Day weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

Lebanon and other pools to open for Memorial Day weekend Lauther Memorial Water Complex and other pools will be open for the season soon. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2rR1waV Believed to be the oldest above-ground pool in the nation, the water complex at Coleman Memorial Park will be open from Saturday through Monday from noon to 6 p.m., weather permitting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanon Council candidate roughed up by Mount J... May 20 The Editor 1
any decent 3-4 br apartments 4 clsd? May 19 NeedAPlace 1
Landlord/Tenant non renewal of lease Legal?? May 19 Upset1 1
News Repeat shoplifter gets state sentence (May '10) May 7 Big bob 25
News Photos: Annville churches participate in Gooda May 6 jsmithks 1
Pennsylvania National Guard and Army Reserve Apr 28 Lebanon Reporter 1
Should Laura Lebeau be banned from radio ? (Oct '10) Apr 26 pschaeffer3 27
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Lebanon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,102 • Total comments across all topics: 281,293,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC