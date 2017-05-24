Lebanon pool to open for Memorial Day weekend

Lebanon and other pools to open for Memorial Day weekend Lauther Memorial Water Complex and other pools will be open for the season soon. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2rR1waV Believed to be the oldest above-ground pool in the nation, the water complex at Coleman Memorial Park will be open from Saturday through Monday from noon to 6 p.m., weather permitting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.