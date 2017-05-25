Lebanon man flees police, arrested on Lebanon Middle School grounds
LEBANON, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.- Police apprehended a wanted man after he tried to flee onto Lebanon Middle School grounds causing the school to go on lockdown Wednesday. Michael Lewis, 28, of Lebanon, is facing charges of escape, possession of marijuana, trespassing and disorderly conduct for the incident.
