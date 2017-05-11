Lebanon man charged with arson he blamed on snakes
HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.-A Lebanon County man is facing charges after state police say he set fire to his bathroom in an effort to defend himself from snakes last month. Richard Waltman, 62, is charged with arson, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief and intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person who is not registered.
