Lawmakers push for measures banning 'luncha

Lawmakers from Pennsylvania are introducing bills at the state and federal level to ban the practice known as "lunch shaming" Lawmakers push for measures banning 'lunch shaming' in schools Lawmakers from Pennsylvania are introducing bills at the state and federal level to ban the practice known as "lunch shaming" Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://on-ydr.co/2r84xCy This Jan. 25, 2017 file photo shows a lunch served at J.F.K Elementary School in Kingston, N.Y., where all meals are now free under the federal Community Eligibility Provision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.