How does your district handle students who can'ta
Each Lebanon County school districts told us what happens when a student doesn't have money to pay for their meal. How does your district handle students who can't pay? Each Lebanon County school districts told us what happens when a student doesn't have money to pay for their meal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|any decent 3-4 br apartments 4 clsd?
|13 hr
|NeedAPlace
|1
|Landlord/Tenant non renewal of lease Legal??
|13 hr
|Upset1
|1
|Repeat shoplifter gets state sentence (May '10)
|May 7
|Big bob
|25
|Photos: Annville churches participate in Gooda
|May 6
|jsmithks
|1
|Pennsylvania National Guard and Army Reserve
|Apr 28
|Lebanon Reporter
|1
|Should Laura Lebeau be banned from radio ? (Oct '10)
|Apr 26
|pschaeffer3
|27
|BREAKING NEWS: Grand jury releases report on Pe... (Jul '09)
|Apr '17
|Rachel vaughan
|246
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC