Historic house to become bed and breakfast

Friday

The Lebanon Zoning Hearing Board gave the owner of a historic property permission to convert it into a bed and breakfast. Historic Lebanon house to become a bed and Breakfast The Lebanon Zoning Hearing Board gave the owner of a historic property permission to convert it into a bed and breakfast.

