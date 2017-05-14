Don't expect lines at the polls on Tuesday
|Repeat shoplifter gets state sentence (May '10)
|May 7
|Big bob
|25
|Photos: Annville churches participate in Gooda
|May 6
|jsmithks
|1
|Pennsylvania National Guard and Army Reserve
|Apr 28
|Lebanon Reporter
|1
|Should Laura Lebeau be banned from radio ? (Oct '10)
|Apr 26
|pschaeffer3
|27
|BREAKING NEWS: Grand jury releases report on Pe... (Jul '09)
|Apr 15
|Rachel vaughan
|246
|rip tye james boehler
|Apr '17
|Curious1
|1
|Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County... (Nov '16)
|Feb '17
|such an ally
|2
