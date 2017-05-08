Dad, son aim to photograph American families

FOR PUBLICATION RELEASE SATURDAY, MAY 6, 2017, AT 3:01 A.M. EDT. AND THEREAFTER - In this April 18, 2017 photo, Lebanon, Pa., native Scott Church who is a professional photographer is prepping for the trip of a lifetime with his only child, a son, whom Church realizes is growing up way too fast and won't want to hang with dad much longer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.