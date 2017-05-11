All you need to know for this weekend's Relay fora

All you need to know for this weekend's Relay for Life Everything you need to know about this weekend's Relay for Life Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2q6a6Eb Relay for Life is Friday and Saturday at Cedar Crest High School, 115 E. Evergreen Road, Lebanon. Here is everything you need to know about the event: The Luminaria Ceremony, where candles are lit in honor and memory of local people who have battled cancer, begins at 9 p.m. Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.