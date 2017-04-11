Three members of Lebanon County Drug Trafficking ring convicted in federal court

Julio Aviles, Sr., 48, Michael Millan-Miranda, 30, both from Lebanon, and Israel Nazario, 61 of Philadelphia, all members of a Lebanon County Drug Trafficking Organization, were convicted today of various drug trafficking and firearms offenses. All three defendants were convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one kilogram and more of heroin.

