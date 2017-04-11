Three members of Lebanon County Drug Trafficking ring convicted in federal court
Julio Aviles, Sr., 48, Michael Millan-Miranda, 30, both from Lebanon, and Israel Nazario, 61 of Philadelphia, all members of a Lebanon County Drug Trafficking Organization, were convicted today of various drug trafficking and firearms offenses. All three defendants were convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one kilogram and more of heroin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rip tye james boehler
|Apr 5
|Curious1
|1
|Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County...
|Feb '17
|such an ally
|2
|City man sentenced for stealing from employer (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|Getbackhonkycat
|3
|297 wheatstone lane lebanon pa 17042
|Jan '17
|Lebanon Reporter
|1
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|257
|12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program
|Dec '16
|bored1
|1
|Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|23
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC