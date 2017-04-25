Reporter with Lebanon roots wins Puli...

Reporter with Lebanon roots wins Pulitzer Prize

Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

Two weeks ago, Bronstein and an international team of more than 300 journalists from 100 newspapers around the world were awarded the Pulitizer Prize for Explanatory Reporting for their work on the Panama Papers.

