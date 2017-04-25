Reporter with Lebanon roots wins Pulitzer Prize
Two weeks ago, Bronstein and an international team of more than 300 journalists from 100 newspapers around the world were awarded the Pulitizer Prize for Explanatory Reporting for their work on the Panama Papers. Reporter with Lebanon roots wins Pulitzer Prize Two weeks ago, Bronstein and an international team of more than 300 journalists from 100 newspapers around the world were awarded the Pulitizer Prize for Explanatory Reporting for their work on the Panama Papers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pennsylvania National Guard and Army Reserve
|5 hr
|Lebanon Reporter
|1
|Should Laura Lebeau be banned from radio ? (Oct '10)
|Wed
|pschaeffer3
|27
|BREAKING NEWS: Grand jury releases report on Pe... (Jul '09)
|Apr 15
|Rachel vaughan
|246
|rip tye james boehler
|Apr 5
|Curious1
|1
|Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County...
|Feb '17
|such an ally
|2
|City man sentenced for stealing from employer (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|Getbackhonkycat
|3
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|257
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC