Rep. Frank Ryan to hold open house

Rep. Frank Ryan to hold open house

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

In his continuing effort to stay in touch with constituents, Rep. Frank Ryan is hosting an open house on Thursday, April 20, from 1:30-5 p.m. The event will take place at his district office, conveniently located at 1044 E. Main St. Rep. Frank Ryan to hold open house In his continuing effort to stay in touch with constituents, Rep. Frank Ryan is hosting an open house on Thursday, April 20, from 1:30-5 p.m. The event will take place at his district office, conveniently located at 1044 E. Main St. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2oS5ote Rep. Frank Ryan is hosting an open house for constituents from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday at his district office, 1044 E. Main St., Palmyra.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BREAKING NEWS: Grand jury releases report on Pe... (Jul '09) Apr 15 Rachel vaughan 246
rip tye james boehler Apr 5 Curious1 1
News Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County... Feb '17 such an ally 2
News City man sentenced for stealing from employer (Apr '11) Feb '17 Getbackhonkycat 3
News Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 257
News 12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program Dec '16 bored1 1
Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11) Dec '16 bored1 23
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lebanon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,198 • Total comments across all topics: 280,438,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC