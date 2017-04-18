Rep. Frank Ryan to hold open house
In his continuing effort to stay in touch with constituents, Rep. Frank Ryan is hosting an open house on Thursday, April 20, from 1:30-5 p.m. The event will take place at his district office, conveniently located at 1044 E. Main St.
