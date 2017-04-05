Man charged for contents of found backpack
Man charged for contents of found backpack South Lebanon man facing charges for drugs, theft in two separate incidents. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2oKptyY A list of the most wanted persons in Lebanon County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rip tye james boehler
|12 hr
|Curious1
|1
|Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County...
|Feb '17
|such an ally
|2
|City man sentenced for stealing from employer (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|Getbackhonkycat
|3
|297 wheatstone lane lebanon pa 17042
|Jan '17
|Lebanon Reporter
|1
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|257
|12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program
|Dec '16
|bored1
|1
|Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|23
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC