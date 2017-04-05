Lebanon mayor: Crime down, cases solved
Lebanon city is safer than it has been in 10 years, and more crimes are solved here than the national average. Lebanon mayor: Crime down, cases solved Lebanon city is safer than it has been in 10 years, and more crimes are solved here than the national average.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rip tye james boehler
|15 hr
|Curious1
|1
|Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County...
|Feb '17
|such an ally
|2
|City man sentenced for stealing from employer (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|Getbackhonkycat
|3
|297 wheatstone lane lebanon pa 17042
|Jan '17
|Lebanon Reporter
|1
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|257
|12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program
|Dec '16
|bored1
|1
|Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|23
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC