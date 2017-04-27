Lebanon man charged with armed robbery at Hutter's
With the help of a dropped cell phone, Lebanon police arrested a 22-year-old city man and charged him with robbing a north side store Tuesday night. Lebanon man charged with armed robbery at Hutter's With the help of a dropped cell phone, Lebanon police arrested a 22-year-old city man and charged him with robbing a north side store Tuesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pennsylvania National Guard and Army Reserve
|Fri
|Lebanon Reporter
|1
|Should Laura Lebeau be banned from radio ? (Oct '10)
|Apr 26
|pschaeffer3
|27
|BREAKING NEWS: Grand jury releases report on Pe... (Jul '09)
|Apr 15
|Rachel vaughan
|246
|rip tye james boehler
|Apr 5
|Curious1
|1
|Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County...
|Feb '17
|such an ally
|2
|City man sentenced for stealing from employer (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|Getbackhonkycat
|3
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|257
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC