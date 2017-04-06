Flood advisory in Lebanon County
Flood advisory in Lebanon County The National Weather Service in State College has issued a flood advisory which includes Lebanon County. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2oFvxvT YDR journalists Gordon Rago and Jason Plotkin encounter a sudden sheet of driving wind and rain while driving west on U.S. 30 across the Susquehanna River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rip tye james boehler
|Apr 5
|Curious1
|1
|Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County...
|Feb '17
|such an ally
|2
|City man sentenced for stealing from employer (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|Getbackhonkycat
|3
|297 wheatstone lane lebanon pa 17042
|Jan '17
|Lebanon Reporter
|1
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|257
|12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program
|Dec '16
|bored1
|1
|Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|23
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC