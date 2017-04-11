Federal jury convicts three in Lebanon heroin ring worth millions
Three members of a major Lebanon County heroin-trafficking ring that included a heroin processing mill in a garage on Lebanon's northside were convicted Tuesday after a six-day trial in federal court, the U.S. Attorney's office said.
