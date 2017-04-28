Dogs removed from home after animal c...

Dogs removed from home after animal cruelty charges

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

A North Cornwall Township woman and her father were recently charged with cruelty to animals for failing to take care of her two dogs. Dogs removed from home after animal cruelty charges A North Cornwall Township woman and her father were recently charged with cruelty to animals for failing to take care of her two dogs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pennsylvania National Guard and Army Reserve Apr 28 Lebanon Reporter 1
Should Laura Lebeau be banned from radio ? (Oct '10) Apr 26 pschaeffer3 27
News BREAKING NEWS: Grand jury releases report on Pe... (Jul '09) Apr 15 Rachel vaughan 246
rip tye james boehler Apr 5 Curious1 1
News Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County... Feb '17 such an ally 2
News City man sentenced for stealing from employer (Apr '11) Feb '17 Getbackhonkycat 3
News Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 257
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Lebanon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,607 • Total comments across all topics: 280,677,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC