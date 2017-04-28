Dogs removed from home after animal cruelty charges
A North Cornwall Township woman and her father were recently charged with cruelty to animals for failing to take care of her two dogs. Dogs removed from home after animal cruelty charges A North Cornwall Township woman and her father were recently charged with cruelty to animals for failing to take care of her two dogs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pennsylvania National Guard and Army Reserve
|Apr 28
|Lebanon Reporter
|1
|Should Laura Lebeau be banned from radio ? (Oct '10)
|Apr 26
|pschaeffer3
|27
|BREAKING NEWS: Grand jury releases report on Pe... (Jul '09)
|Apr 15
|Rachel vaughan
|246
|rip tye james boehler
|Apr 5
|Curious1
|1
|Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County...
|Feb '17
|such an ally
|2
|City man sentenced for stealing from employer (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|Getbackhonkycat
|3
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|257
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC