Do you text and drive? Police are getting bettera

Law enforcement is cracking down on drivers who text while behind the wheel, leading to the increasing number of citations being handed out statewide. Do you text and drive? Police are getting better at spotting you Law enforcement is cracking down on drivers who text while behind the wheel, leading to the increasing number of citations being handed out statewide.
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rip tye james boehler
|Apr 5
|Curious1
|1
|Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County...
|Feb '17
|such an ally
|2
|City man sentenced for stealing from employer (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|Getbackhonkycat
|3
|297 wheatstone lane lebanon pa 17042
|Jan '17
|Lebanon Reporter
|1
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|257
|12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program
|Dec '16
|bored1
|1
|Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|23
