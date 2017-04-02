Crash kills one person in Swatara Township, Lebanon County early Sunday
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa - Police are investigating what caused a fatal single vehicle crash in Swatara Township, Lebanon County early Sunday morning. According to State Police, Tye Boehler, 32, of Lebanon died in a single vehicle crash Sunday, just before 2:30 a.m. The crash happened on the 100 block of Moore Road in Swatara Township, when the vehicle drove off the road, and hit a tree on the passenger side.
