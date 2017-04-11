Shawn Remlinger a 33-year-old from Palmyra and 28 -year old Athena Remlinger of North Lebanon Township have been charged with Burglary, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated A Couple charged with burglary, aggravated assault Shawn Remlinger a 33-year-old from Palmyra and 28 -year old Athena Remlinger of North Lebanon Township have been charged with Burglary, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated A Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2onV3o7 A list of the most wanted persons in Lebanon County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.