Congressman talks funding in Lebanon
Congressman reassures Lebanon mayor about funding Costello's visit came after a sometimes contentious town hall meeting he held Saturday afternoon. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2oSgorc U.S. Congressman Ryan Costello came to Lebanon to tour the downtown area and meet with BID Executive Director Kelly Withum and Mayor Sherry Capello.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rip tye james boehler
|Apr 5
|Curious1
|1
|Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County...
|Feb '17
|such an ally
|2
|City man sentenced for stealing from employer (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|Getbackhonkycat
|3
|297 wheatstone lane lebanon pa 17042
|Jan '17
|Lebanon Reporter
|1
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|257
|12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program
|Dec '16
|bored1
|1
|Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|23
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC