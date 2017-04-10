Congressman talks funding in Lebanon

Congressman reassures Lebanon mayor about funding Costello's visit came after a sometimes contentious town hall meeting he held Saturday afternoon. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2oSgorc U.S. Congressman Ryan Costello came to Lebanon to tour the downtown area and meet with BID Executive Director Kelly Withum and Mayor Sherry Capello.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.