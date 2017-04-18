Blotter: Lebanon man breaks through door,a

Burglary, Simple Assault: John Givens, 55, Lebanon, has been charged after an incident at 5:48 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Cumberland Street. Blotter: Lebanon man breaks through door, assaults resident Burglary, Simple Assault: John Givens, 55, Lebanon, has been charged after an incident at 5:48 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Cumberland Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.