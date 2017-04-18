Blotter: Lebanon man breaks through door,a
Burglary, Simple Assault: John Givens, 55, Lebanon, has been charged after an incident at 5:48 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Cumberland Street. Blotter: Lebanon man breaks through door, assaults resident Burglary, Simple Assault: John Givens, 55, Lebanon, has been charged after an incident at 5:48 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Cumberland Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BREAKING NEWS: Grand jury releases report on Pe... (Jul '09)
|Apr 15
|Rachel vaughan
|246
|rip tye james boehler
|Apr 5
|Curious1
|1
|Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County...
|Feb '17
|such an ally
|2
|City man sentenced for stealing from employer (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|Getbackhonkycat
|3
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|257
|12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program
|Dec '16
|bored1
|1
|Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|23
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC