Blotter: Info on blue Escape, driver ...

Blotter: Info on blue Escape, driver sought

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

Crash: A car driven by Jessica Lugo, 26, of 227 Country Lane, Hershey, collided with a car driven by Crish Barto, 46, of 22 N. Center St., when Lugo cut off Barto while both were traveling in the 1500 block of Cumberland Street at 7:125 a.m. Blotter: Info on blue Escape, driver sought Crash: A car driven by Jessica Lugo, 26, of 227 Country Lane, Hershey, collided with a car driven by Crish Barto, 46, of 22 N. Center St., when Lugo cut off Barto while both were traveling in the 1500 block of Cumberland Street at 7:125 a.m. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2pMHYDp A list of the most wanted persons in Lebanon County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BREAKING NEWS: Grand jury releases report on Pe... (Jul '09) Apr 15 Rachel vaughan 246
rip tye james boehler Apr 5 Curious1 1
News Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County... Feb '17 such an ally 2
News City man sentenced for stealing from employer (Apr '11) Feb '17 Getbackhonkycat 3
News Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 257
News 12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program Dec '16 bored1 1
Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11) Dec '16 bored1 23
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lebanon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,474 • Total comments across all topics: 280,474,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC