Annville woman brings her sentencing hearing toa

A 23-year-old Annville woman representing herself in court changed her mind about being sentenced Wednesday, bringing her sentencing hearing to an abrupt halt moments before the judge was about to sentence her. Annville woman brings her sentencing hearing to abrupt halt A 23-year-old Annville woman representing herself in court changed her mind about being sentenced Wednesday, bringing her sentencing hearing to an abrupt halt moments before the judge was about to sentence her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.