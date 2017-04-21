3 arrested on drug charges in Lebanon...

3 arrested on drug charges in Lebanon City

Friday

Ernie A. Torres-Baez, 36, is charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin, possession of cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, suboxone, marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Torres-Baez was arrested on April 19 and taken to Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $250,000 bail.

