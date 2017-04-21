3 arrested on drug charges in Lebanon City
Ernie A. Torres-Baez, 36, is charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin, possession of cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, suboxone, marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Torres-Baez was arrested on April 19 and taken to Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $250,000 bail.
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BREAKING NEWS: Grand jury releases report on Pe... (Jul '09)
|Apr 15
|Rachel vaughan
|246
|rip tye james boehler
|Apr 5
|Curious1
|1
|Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County...
|Feb '17
|such an ally
|2
|City man sentenced for stealing from employer (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|Getbackhonkycat
|3
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|257
|12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program
|Dec '16
|bored1
|1
|Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|23
