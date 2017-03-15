Watch: Driver takes out fire hydrant
A vehicle struck a fire hydrant at East Walnut Street and South Second Avenue in Lebanon around 3:50 p.m.Wednesday. Water bubbled out from under the damaged hydrant for more than 30 minutes and flowed downhill toward Cumberland Street.
