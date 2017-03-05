Photos: Cancer Recovery Photo Shoot
Maddy Strine has her photo taken by photographer Emily Cover at Lauxmount Farms in Wrightsville on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Inspired by glamor photographs Strine had done after her last treatments for lymphoma, her aunt, Jennifer Sitler created a the two-day event, "Cancer Recovery Photo Shoot" for children who have been battling illness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2005 superior Ave Tomah WI54660
|Mar 3
|Lebanon Reporter
|2
|Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County...
|Feb 26
|such an ally
|2
|City man sentenced for stealing from employer (Apr '11)
|Feb 20
|Getbackhonkycat
|3
|297 wheatstone lane lebanon pa 17042
|Jan '17
|Lebanon Reporter
|1
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|257
|12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program
|Dec '16
|bored1
|1
|Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|23
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC