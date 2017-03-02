Mom gets prison for drug deals with her kids ina

A 34-year-old Lebanon woman was sentenced Wednesday to state prison for two-to-six years for selling crack-cocaine to an undercover police officer six times, taking her children with her four of those times. Mom gets prison for drug deals with her kids in tow A 34-year-old Lebanon woman was sentenced Wednesday to state prison for two-to-six years for selling crack-cocaine to an undercover police officer six times, taking her children with her four of those times.

