Memo to Congress: Talk to the people

Memo to Congress: Talk to the people

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Post-gazette.com

It was August 2009, a month when the soaring temperatures were topped only by a political climate that was truly boiling over. Over a thousand angry people packed into an auditorium in Lebanon, Pa., to see one man, and one man only - Sen. Arlen Specter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2005 superior Ave Tomah WI54660 Mar 3 Lebanon Reporter 2
News Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County... Feb 26 such an ally 2
News City man sentenced for stealing from employer (Apr '11) Feb 20 Getbackhonkycat 3
297 wheatstone lane lebanon pa 17042 Jan '17 Lebanon Reporter 1
News Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 257
News 12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program Dec '16 bored1 1
Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11) Dec '16 bored1 23
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Lebanon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,890 • Total comments across all topics: 279,358,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC