Man poses as Water Company employee, robs home in Lebanon County

LEBANON, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa - Lebanon City Police are searching for a man who they say stole cash from elderly residents after saying he was from the water company. According to Lebanon City Police, on Friday around 12:40 p.m., a man knocked on a door along the 100 block of South 4th Avenue in Lebanon claiming to be from the water company and that he needed to test the water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.