Man poses as Water Company employee, robs home in Lebanon County

Saturday Mar 18 Read more: WPMT-TV York

LEBANON, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa - Lebanon City Police are searching for a man who they say stole cash from elderly residents after saying he was from the water company. According to Lebanon City Police, on Friday around 12:40 p.m., a man knocked on a door along the 100 block of South 4th Avenue in Lebanon claiming to be from the water company and that he needed to test the water.

