Former Celtic Thunder member hosting VIP concert
During his time touring with Celtic Thunder, Keith Harkin has performed in front of hundreds of thousands of people. When Harkin makes the trip to Lebanon County on March 21, though, the crowd will be a little smaller.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County...
|Feb 26
|such an ally
|2
|City man sentenced for stealing from employer (Apr '11)
|Feb 20
|Getbackhonkycat
|3
|297 wheatstone lane lebanon pa 17042
|Jan '17
|Lebanon Reporter
|1
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|257
|12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program
|Dec '16
|bored1
|1
|Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|23
|anyone go to hobbeze? (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC