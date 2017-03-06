'El Fuego Fox' brings home award

Slainny Almonte, a seventh grader at Lebanon Middle School, has received a prestigious award for a drawing she recently entered into the South Central Pennsylvania Scholastic Art & Writing Awards competition. 'El Fuego Fox' wins Lebanon student an award Slainny Almonte, a seventh grader at Lebanon Middle School, has received a prestigious award for a drawing she recently entered into the South Central Pennsylvania Scholastic Art & Writing Awards competition.

