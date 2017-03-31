Driver arrested after crashing into porch in Lebanon City, abandoning injured passenger

LEBANON, Pa.-A Lebanon man was arrested Thursday after police say he left an injured woman after the car he was driving crashed into several parked cars and a porch on Tuesday night. Angel Ortiz-Cruz, 37, is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude police, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property accidents involving death or personal injury, reckless driving and several other traffic violations.

