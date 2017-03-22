Crowd in Mt. Lebanon hears about Penn...

Crowd in Mt. Lebanon hears about Pennsylvaniaa sa

Disney characters or not, critics of gerrymandering have an easy target when referencing Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District, a Rorschach test of a configuration winding its way through suburban Philadelphia. An advocate for Fair Districts PA, a relatively new nonpartisan organization seeking to eliminate such mutations of partisan politics, drew an overcapacity crowd March 16 at Mt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almanac.

