Bethel Park nativea s band to release...

Bethel Park nativea s band to release first Folk Series album

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: The Almanac

The first release for Get Hip Recordings' Folk Series doesn't exactly sound like the stylings of a Woody Guthrie or Pete Seeger. “It's not a traditional folk record, really,” Bethel Park native Tim Mulhern said about the debut album by his band.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almanac.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County... Feb '17 such an ally 2
News City man sentenced for stealing from employer (Apr '11) Feb '17 Getbackhonkycat 3
297 wheatstone lane lebanon pa 17042 Jan '17 Lebanon Reporter 1
News Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 257
News 12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program Dec '16 bored1 1
Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11) Dec '16 bored1 23
anyone go to hobbeze? (Feb '15) Dec '16 bored1 5
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Lebanon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,067 • Total comments across all topics: 279,982,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC