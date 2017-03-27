Autism factor in boy's drowning at Knoebels

A coroner has ruled that autism played a role in the drowning death of an 8-year-old Lebanon boy at Knoebels Amusement Resort last summer. Autism factor in Lebanon boy's drowning at Knoebels A coroner has ruled that autism played a role in the drowning death of an 8-year-old Lebanon boy at Knoebels Amusement Resort last summer.

