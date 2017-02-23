Watch: Parents say Lebanon schools better nowa

Lebanon High School parents took a break from creating set pieces for the school's performance of "Cinderella" on Saturday, Feb. 18 to discuss what they like about the school. Watch: Parents say Lebanon schools better now than decades ago Lebanon High School parents took a break from creating set pieces for the school's performance of "Cinderella" on Saturday, Feb. 18 to discuss what they like about the school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.